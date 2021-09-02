Bbva USA Acquires New Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $1,696,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

MGP stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

