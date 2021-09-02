Bbva USA Purchases New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

