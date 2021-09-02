Clarius Group LLC Acquires 204 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.