4,151 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NYSE:TXT opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

