eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

Shares of EGAN opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.65 million, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

