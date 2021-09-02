STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in STERIS by 214.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after acquiring an additional 525,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $49,923,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $217.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $155.99 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.68.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.