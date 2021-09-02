PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $163,000 Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 983,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 292,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,462.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

