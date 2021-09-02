PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $169,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

NYSE FE opened at $39.43 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

