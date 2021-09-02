PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $322,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $156.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.