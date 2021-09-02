PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 168,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 78,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

NYSE FRC opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

