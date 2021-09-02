Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $592.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.98 and a 200-day moving average of $541.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

