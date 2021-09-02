Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $161,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $293.96 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

