Keel Point LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,506 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 197,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

