Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ANIX stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $82,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 549.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Anixa Biosciences worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

