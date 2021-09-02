Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 2,782 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $14,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,794 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $12,209.78.

ADAP opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $788.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

