Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Roger Demers Sells 6,000 Shares

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Roger Demers sold 6,000 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$17,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$78,705.

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$111.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0067 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.23%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

