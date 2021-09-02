Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells 4,597 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98.

NYSE ATEN opened at $13.71 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

