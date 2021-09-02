Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $4.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

Several brokerages have commented on CPPMF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

CPPMF stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $526.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.65 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 22.82%.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

