Brokerages Set Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) PT at $9.65

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dawson James assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock.

SMSI stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $267.19 million, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $3,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 230.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 495,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

