Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,145,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTEC stock opened at $108.40 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TTEC by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $49,316,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in TTEC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

