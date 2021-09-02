Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Target Price at GBX 1,668

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,296 ($16.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,346.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,387.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

