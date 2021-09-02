Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Target Price at GBX 1,668

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,296 ($16.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,346.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,387.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

