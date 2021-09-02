Brokerages Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Target Price at $8.58

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

