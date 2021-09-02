Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,978,835. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

