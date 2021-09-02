Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $97.35 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

