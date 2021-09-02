Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $49.60 Average PT from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $482.22 million, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.21. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

