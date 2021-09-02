Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 100,000 Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.29% of Aurora Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

AURC opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Aurora Acquisition Profile

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

