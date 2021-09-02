-$0.30 EPS Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.47). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 million, a P/E ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

