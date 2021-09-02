Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59.
In other news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,841.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $106,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
