Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59.

In other news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,841.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $106,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conn’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Conn’s worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Conn's

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

