Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

NYSE:PHR opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,132,757. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

