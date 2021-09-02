Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Nicholas J. Lundquist Sells 32,980 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

