Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CEO Mark D. Millett Sells 155,563 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

