Keel Point LLC Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in AptarGroup by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in AptarGroup by 13.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AptarGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

ATR stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.