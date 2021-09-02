Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,904.31 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,650.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,376.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.