Keel Point LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $218.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.63. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

