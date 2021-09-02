Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,869,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Schlumberger worth $91,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

