Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $974,000 in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

NASDAQ:FRON opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

