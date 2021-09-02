Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $974,000 in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.
NASDAQ:FRON opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.
Frontier Acquisition Company Profile
