Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 1.18% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ARRW opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

