Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $731,000 in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $228,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $3,488,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMGC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.