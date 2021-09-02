40,000 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.40% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEA opened at $9.65 on Thursday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

