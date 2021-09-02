50,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,930,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,447,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.