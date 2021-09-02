Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Gores Holdings V worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings V by 5,615.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Gores Holdings V stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.