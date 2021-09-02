William E. Aubrey II Buys 2,297 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,662. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

