Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Insider Shane Olwill Sells 38,400 Shares

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 856,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $11,309,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

