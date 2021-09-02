Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan H. Tousi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Shares of ILMN opened at $463.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

