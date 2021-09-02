Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Susan H. Tousi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.
Shares of ILMN opened at $463.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
