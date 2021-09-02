W D. Minami Buys 4,500 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AOMR opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $92,432,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $37,621,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

