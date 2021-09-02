W D. Minami Buys 4,500 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AOMR opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $92,432,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $37,621,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
About Angel Oak Mortgage
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
