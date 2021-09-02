American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.54.

AMH opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

