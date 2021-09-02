Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.01 million, a PE ratio of 658.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

