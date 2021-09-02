DeFiSocial Gaming Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00132780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00157108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.92 or 0.07568749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,922.93 or 1.00016562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.18 or 0.00811743 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

