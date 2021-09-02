Pundi X Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00060352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00138156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00819738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047906 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

