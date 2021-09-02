Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.80 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $32.82 or 0.00065755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $95.39 million and $27.80 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00132780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00157108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.92 or 0.07568749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,922.93 or 1.00016562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.18 or 0.00811743 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,335 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PSGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.